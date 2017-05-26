Grateful Dead, Monkees Highlight Summer of Love Vinyl Reissues

By Abby Hassler

The summer of 1967 was an influential time in the transformation of popular culture, music and artistic expression. To commemorate, Rhino Records will launch its 50th-anniversary celebration of this year’s Summer of Love with vinyl reissues and new compilations from key albums from this iconic era.

The celebration begins July 11, when Rhino releases a new collection from the Grateful Dead, Smiling On A Cloudy Day, which features tracks like “Morning Dew,” “China Cat Sunflower” and “St. Stephen.”

Among other artist releases, the Monkees will release a new compilation, Summer of Love, July 18, which includes 12 tracks from the band’s lesser-known psychedelic sound.

Other releases include a mono version of Aretha Franklin’s Aretha Arrives and a new Nuggets collection, Transparent Days: West Coast Nuggets, on July 25.