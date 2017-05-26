Learn How Critics Feel About “Baywatch” and “Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Baywatch – Rated R

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zack Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Critics: Baywatch takes its source material’s jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original’s campy charm — and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallow”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 19% LIKE

Blake: after hearing about it from my inside sources, I politely declined to give it my time. Not everything Dwayne Johnson touches can turn to gold, and out the gate, this movie will fold. CPR can’t save it! It’s dead in the water.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Rated PG-13

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea-notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Critics: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales proves that neither a change in directors nor an undead Javier Bardem is enough to drain this sinking franchise’s murky bilge. 29% LIKE, as reported by Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: when you have to release 4 trailers to promote a movie, that’s a red flag in itself. Disney cannot continue this franchise like this. Two hours and 15 mins of what should have been re-done, or scrapped. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is already dead at sea. Yawn.

Both of the above have two things in common… the ocean… and sinking!

Instead, sink your money into Alien: Covenant, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty and The Beast or The Fate Of The Furious.

Have fun watching a movie this Memorial Day Weekend!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP