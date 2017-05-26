Mother Warns About Sunscreen As Her Burned & Blistered 14-Month-Old Ends Up In ER

It’s here! Memorial Day Weekend is finally upon us. Before you bring the kids to the beach, or let them play outdoors, it’s time to double-check that your sunscreen is appropriate for your child (or grandchild). Three minutes of slathering sunscreen on your kid saves a lot of discomfort (and pain) later on. But, unfortunately, Rebecca Cannon of Botwood, Canada found out the hard way what sunscreen not to put on her own 14-month-old daughter, Kyla.

As you can see in the horrifying pictures below, Rebecca’s little girl suffered second-degree burns (which included swelling, blisters and redness): not from the sun, though…but from the Banana Boat Kids SPF50 sunscreen in the aerosol can that Rebecca said she used on Kyla.

After rushing Kyla to the ER, doctors told Rebecca that the sunscreen caused Kyla’s problem: a severe allergic reaction. Dr. Adam Friedman, a physician familiar with this problem, said that it could have been the alcohol or even vitamin C that caused the reaction. He went on to say that even though the label might read, “safe for children 6-months and older,” you should use mineral block sunscreens instead (that contain titanium dioxide or zinc oxide) until your child is about 4 or 5 years old: because infant skin is much more sensitive. Definitely do a sunscreen “spot test” on your child way before you go outside: to see if there’s an allergic reaction to the sunscreen (just dab a small bit of lotion on their arm).

QPolitical, citing an article from MotherJones.com, listed the best and worst sunscreens, as reported by the Environmental Working Group (who rates sunscreens on a scale of 1 [the best] to 10 [the worst]):

The Best Beach And Sport Sunscreens

All Good Sunscreen and Sunstick, SPF 30 and 50

All Terrain Aqua and TerraSport Sunscreens, SPF 30

Babo Botanicals Clear Zinc Sunscreen, SPF 30

Badger Sunscreen Cream and Lotion, SPF 25, 30, and 35

Bare Belly Organics, SPF 34Beauty Without Cruelty, SPF 30

Kiss My Face Organics Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30

Nature’s Gate Face Sunscreen, SPF 25

Tropical Sands Sunscreen and Facestick, SPF 30

Releve Organic Skincare, SPF 20

Star Naturals Sunscreen Stick, SPF 25

The Best For Kids

Adorable Baby Sunscreen lotion, SPF 30

All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 33

All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Little Ones 100% Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30

BabyHampton Beach Bum Sunscreen, SPF 30

COOLA Suncare Baby Mineral Sunscreen, unscented moisturizer, SPF 50

Belly Button & Babies Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, SPF 35

BurnOut Kids Physical Sunscreen, SPF 35

California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30

Goddess Garden Kids Sport Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Jersey Kids Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Kiss My Face Organics Kids Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30

Nurture My Body Baby Organic Sunscreen, SPF 32

Substance Baby Natural Sun Care Creme, SPF 30

Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Kids, SPF 50

Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40

Thinksport for Kids Sunscreen, SPF 50

TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30

The Worst For Kids (on the 1 to 10 scale, the below products scored a 7 or higher [with 10 being the worst] because they made high SPF claims or had higher amounts of the additives oxybenzone and retinyl palmitate)

Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100* (*This was the only product that got a 10)

Coppertone Water Babies Sunscreen Stick, Wacky Foam, and Sunscreen lotion, SPF 55

CVS Baby Sunstick Sunscreen and Spray, SPF 55

Equate Kids Sunscreen Stick, SPF 55

Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Sunscreen For Kids, SPF 70

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray and Stick products, SPF 70

Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Stick, SPF 55

