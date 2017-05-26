New App Makes It Easy For Pot Lovers To Find Dates And Friends

So do you like to vape or smoke? Do you prefer edibles? These are just some of the questions you’ll need to answer on the High There! app.

And if you haven’t caught on yet, we’re talking about marijuana here.

Darren Roberts and Kenny Frisman created the app a couple of years ago in Denver, and have expanded globally since then. They constructed the app to connect pot lovers who use it for medical and social reasons. Because of the stigma usually associated with marijuana use, this app gives people a chance to get to know each other with acceptance…and no judgement.

If you’re interested in using the app, you’re not alone: there are apparently 300,000 users. Even though most people use the app to make friends, couples have gotten engaged after meeting on the app. It’s not just a “guy thing,” either: straight (and gay) men and women use the app.

The company says there are no security issues with the app, either: including divulging a user’s location and data.

My opinion: if you’re looking for a date on this app…better be ready to take your significant other out to dinner afterwards…

Source: Washingtonian