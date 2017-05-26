Price Is Right Contestant Loses His Mind After Winning The Most Money Ever At Plinko

Well that’s it. They should just cancel the show. The Price Is Right will NEVER have another contestant this amazing…this insane…this fun ever again.

Ladies and gents, meet Ryan. The man is just living his life to the fullest. Luckily for us, we were along for the ride on Thursday morning during his appearance on The Price Is Right.

For starters, we’ve never seen a contestant so excited to bid $1. Not to mention his victory lap around the studio when Drew Carey told him he won with his dollar bid. However, what happens next is nothing short of epic. Ryan got the chance to play Plinko. After guessing five correct price tags on five items, he managed to take home the most money in Plinko history with $31,500!!!!!! At one point he has the entire audience, including the models, chanting his name.

Admit it, this is all of us at home when we guess the correct price of the Showcase Showdown.