U2’s Adam & Larry Spotted At Whataburger After Their Houston Concert

When in Texas, you gotta eat at Whataburger.

Clearly, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 know where to find the best burgers in Texas! The two stopped by a Houston Whataburger after their concert in Houston. According to Designer Boomcha, the two were headed to the airport. Probably on their way to DFW, since they play at AT&T stadium tonight.

So, should we post people up at every Whataburger between Cowboys Stadium and the airport tonight? Or do you think they’ll go somewhere different? Allow us to recommend the Waffle House…it’s good people watching.