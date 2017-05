WARNING! WATCHING THIS VIDEO MAY LEAD TO SUDDEN URGES TO DISROBE

What happens when The Late Late Show with James Corden and special guest Orlando Bloom get together in this skit about IT guys who know how to “turn on” computers! LOL!

So far, this is something I’ve never seen CBS Radio/Dallas “IT guy” Rick Liew do, nor do I want to. Ha! Luv ya, Rick! Hehe!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP