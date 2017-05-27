Rock Icon Greg Allman Dead At Age 69

Legendary Rock & Roll pioneer Greg Allman has passed away at the age of 69.

A family spokesman says Allman died of liver cancer at his home in Savannah, Georgia. His final album, Southern Blood, is expected later this year.

Allman’s Bluesy voice and skill with the Hammond B3 organ helped propel music’s legendary Allman Brothers Band to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – a group he co-founded with brother Duane in 1969.

Rising from the band’s roots in Macon, Georgia, The Allman’s 1971 release At Filmore East is considered one of the greatest one of the greatest live albums of all time.

Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident that same year, and the band responded with the legendary LP Eat A Peach, cementing the group’s popularity forever.

Considered one of the most influential originators of Southern Rock, Greg Allman won seven Grammy awards, and was named one of 100 greatest singers of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

At the height of his success, Allman was fighting through deep addiction issues – and ultimately announced he’d been diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 2007. Allman blamed a dirty tattoo needle, and underwent a successful liver transplant in 2010.

Allman was married six times, most famously to Cher – from 1975 to 1979. Including the couple’s son Elijah Blue, Allman leaves behind five children.