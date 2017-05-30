Ben Stiller and Christina Taylor Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage

On Friday, Ben Stiller and Christina Taylor released a joint statement saying, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple wed in 2000. They have a daughter, Ella, and a son, Quinlin. She’s 15, he’s 11.

Ben and Christina appeared together in Zoolander and Zoolander 2.