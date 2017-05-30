Ben Stiller and Christina Taylor Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage

May 30, 2017 9:41 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Ben Stiller, Christina Taylor, Divorce, Husband, Marriage, Married, Separated, Wife

On Friday, Ben Stiller and Christina Taylor released a joint statement saying, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple wed in 2000. They have a daughter, Ella, and a son, Quinlin. She’s 15, he’s 11.

Ben and Christina appeared together in Zoolander and Zoolander 2.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live