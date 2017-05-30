Bono Visited George W. Bush At His Ranch In Crawford, Texas

May 30, 2017 7:29 AM By Rebekah Black

Last week, after U2’s Houston show, Larry and Adam were spotted outside of a Whataburger on their way to the airport. As we all know the two were headed to DFW for the next stop on the Joshua Tree Tour.

So what did Bono do after the show at AT&T Stadium? He headed to Crawford, Texas to spend some time with former President George W. Bush! Little did we know, but the two share the same passion for preventing disease and poverty in Africa.

Awesome!!!

This isn’t the first time the two have stood together for a cause. Back in 2006, Bono stood by W. after he spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live