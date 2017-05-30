Bono Visited George W. Bush At His Ranch In Crawford, Texas

Last week, after U2’s Houston show, Larry and Adam were spotted outside of a Whataburger on their way to the airport. As we all know the two were headed to DFW for the next stop on the Joshua Tree Tour.

So what did Bono do after the show at AT&T Stadium? He headed to Crawford, Texas to spend some time with former President George W. Bush! Little did we know, but the two share the same passion for preventing disease and poverty in Africa.

Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the two have stood together for a cause. Back in 2006, Bono stood by W. after he spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.