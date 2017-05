In the 70s, Cher and Gregg Allman were married — twice. They made an album and a son together. She is heartbroken at his passing over the weekend.

“IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUII FOREVER, CHOOCH,” Cher tweeted.

MY HEART IS BROKEN💔..A LION IS GONE‼️

Gregg Allman & Cher pic.twitter.com/KCrQHqqzwy — Caroline Weatherwax (@CarriWeatherwax) May 27, 2017