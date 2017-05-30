Children’s Health Will No Longer Host The Holiday Parade

It’s the end of an era. After twenty-nine years, Children’s Health will no longer host the huge holiday parade in downtown Dallas.

According to Scott Summerall, the Children’s spokesman said,

“We have decided to move forward with other new and meaningful ways to bring cheer to families in our community this holiday season. We are considering ways to celebrate and honor the parade’s history in its 30th year, but still ironing out details of a potential event.”

As of right now, there is no official statement via social media from Children’s Health. And the parade website has been taken down.

Truly a sad day here in DFW. Here’s to hoping the parade will be replaced by something better.