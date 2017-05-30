Dallas Ranks High In Best Cities For Basketball Fans

WalletHub compared 293 of America’s largest cities across 17 key metrics, including the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams, tickets prices, and stadium accessibility.

Here are WalletHub’s “Top 11 Cities For Basketball Fans”

11. Dallas

10. Orlando

9. Chicago

8. Miami, FL

7. Cleveland, OH

6. Oklahoma City, OK

5. Salt Lake City, UT

4. San Antonio, TX

3. Oakland, CA

2. Boston, MA

#1 – Los Angeles, CA

Dallas ranks 9th among large cities and has the 2nd highest NBA attendance!

For more details on “The Best and Worst Cities for Basketball Fans”, click HERE.

Go Mavericks!