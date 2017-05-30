Doughnuts, Anyone?

Believe it or not, National Doughnut Day is about to celebrate it’s 100th anniversary.

It all began in 1917, when Salvation Army “lassies” first served the confection to soldiers on the front lines of World War I. All the more reason to give to this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. In 1938, the Salvation Army made it an official “day”, in part to help cheer people during the Great Depression.

Nowadays, National Doughnut Day is a reason for various bakeries and chains to tempt us with mouth-watering specials – meaning someone needs to be bringing in a box on Friday, right? Incidentally, surveys say the most popular day of the week to order doughnuts is Saturday – and the city that loves its donuts more than any other is…Los Angeles.

So here are the places to go this year to save a a little bit of dough on your, um…well.

Doughnuts.

—

Dunkin Donuts – One free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. (While supplies last, at all participating restaurants nationwide).

Krispy Kreme – One donut of your choice, any kind, no purchase necessary.

Shipley Do-Nuts – A free glazed do-nut with any purchase, from 5am to noon.

Now, would you like to know my favorite doughnut joints around town? Alrighty then. Here you go:

FunkyTown – 8th Avenue, Fort Worth. Seriously, who sprinkles doughnuts with M&Ms? Oh, yeah.

Blue Bonnet Bakery – Camp Bowie, Fort Worth. They’ve been in business almost 120 years. It’s an art form.

Back Dough – Hickory Street, Denton. Only open Friday and Saturday late nights, behind Queenie’s. Cash only.

Hypnotic Donuts – White Rock Lake, Dallas. They have something called the Canadian Health Care. You’ll need a nap.

Lone Star Donuts – Oak Cliff, Dallas . Get there early for the maple bacons. They don’t last.

Mojo Donuts – Love Field, Dallas. Face it. If you could eat PB&J donuts every day, you’d be here every day.

So, what’s your favorite doughnut shop?