Hurst Police And Fire Departments Attend 8-Year-Old’s Birthday Party After Nobody Shows Up

Jennifer Day was heartbroken. For the second year in a row, classmates failed to show for her 8-year-old son Graham’s birthday.

Day told the Dallas Morning News Graham was devastated, and told her “this always happens. He said it in the most broken voice I’ve ever hear. It happened once before, but this time something snapped in me and it was like no, this is not happening to him again.”

She posted on the neighborhood website Nextdoor, but did not get any immediate responses. She then drove to the Hurst Police Department, hoping at least one officer would stop by the party, since Graham often mentioned is desire to grow up and become a cop.

Not only did an officer show, the entire shift made their way to the Day residence, along with a few firefighters.

Heart-warming story 🚨: No one came to this 8-year-old's birthday party, so Hurst police got involved https://t.co/RTS56dae8U pic.twitter.com/N4yuSRYi6T — Julieta Chiquillo (@jmchiquillo) May 29, 2017

We were honored to attend Graham's 8th birthday party! 🎉🎂 https://t.co/ZJVrvYJA8m — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) May 29, 2017

Day fought back tears as she thanked the Hurst Police and Fire Departments for making her son’s day. “Something like this, it literally guts you as a parent because you can’t fix it, at least in that moment. But the Hurst Police Department and the Hurst Fire Department, they went above and beyond and made his day.”

Via Crime Online