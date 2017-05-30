Last Day Of School Prompts A Paper Avalanche Down The Stairs

May 30, 2017 5:57 AM By Rebekah Black
For most schools here in DFW, summer commences in t-minus four days. The exams are over. The students are basically just mailing it in.

Some schools use this week for cleaning out lockers and turning in books. Occasionally you end up with a Senior prank. Or, like in this case, you get a bunch of students who are just plain over the school year.

It’s like a scene right out of a movie. Thousands and thousands of pieces of paper streaming from the balcony.

Dear Lord that’s a lot of old homework and late assignments! It just keep coming down! There are even kids sliding down the stairs like it’s snow.

Yes, this video is from 2015, but it’s gone viral again with almost seven million views in less than 24 hours.

