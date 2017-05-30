The Worst Days To Have A Wedding On

According to USA Today, these are the rudest days to be married on!

Ranked from pretty rude… to really rude… with a few of my own thoughts.

Memorial Day – be sure the ceremony isn’t on Memorial Day Monday, so as to not overshadow respecting our fallen military.

Labor Day – don't make someone spend the last long weekend of summer in a suit or dress. No. Period:).

4th of July Weekend – this is the best party weekend of the year, and dressing down is required. Don't try to substitute hamburgers and hot dogs for wedding punch. It's not gonna work:).

Thanksgiving – you're nuts to even consider it. Who wants a turkey thrown at them? Not I:).

Christmas … how many people do you actually expect to show up, other than Santa? LOL!

Remember! Weddings are to remembered, warmly… versus cold as ice. Haha!