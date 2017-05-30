UPDATE: Tiger Woods Found Asleep At The Wheel

At 2:03am Memorial Day, police found Tiger Woods approx. 8 miles from his Jupiter, FL home, asleep at the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes Benz, the motor running, and his right signal blinking, according to an updated report by TMZ.

In “extremely slow and slurred speech”, Woods told police he was “coming from L.A. California from golfing.” Then, Woods changed his story… and said he didn’t know where he was.

Per the report, 4 drugs were listed under medical conditions.

Solarex

Vicodin

Torix

Vioxx

*the reports notes Vioxx was not taken this year and Tiger had 4 left knee surgeries and 4 Achilles.

Woods could not do the one-leg stand or nose touch in the field sobriety test, and failed.

Tiger was taken to jail where at 4:28am, where TMZ reports he did in fact take a breathalyzer test… and fortunately blew zeros. The report notes he was “cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.”

Since the incident, Woods said he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” and also said, “I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.”

Woods released the following statement last night, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly”– “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Tiger’s court date will be in July.