Ladies!

Think you know what bores a man in a woman?

The Frisky reports these are traits men find boring in a woman.

attractive but without an engaging personality

talking at others, and never asking questions

hiding intelligence

having no independent intellectual curiosity

living life via social media versus actually living it

no independent interests or hobbies

only talking gossip

So, ladies! What bores you… in a man?