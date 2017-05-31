Adam Levine Shows Off Brand New Knuckle Tattoos In New Instagram Post

May 31, 2017 9:59 AM
Adam Levine has just added to his ever-growing amount of tattoos.

He recently showed off some brand new knuckle tats in a post on Instagram, where he is grabbing a woman’s, we can only assume it’s his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo, booty.  He has the word’s “True Love” tattooed across his knucks, and the photo features the caption “it’s worth holding onto.”

We’ll agree!

Warning!  A NSFW picture of a woman’s booty follows!  Proceed with caution!

….it's worth holding onto…👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Here’s a closer look at the tats, courtesy of Prinsloo’s Insta!

The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Levine and Prinsloo have been married for three years, and have a daughter, Dusty Rose, together.

Via WIXX

