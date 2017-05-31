Barron Trump Thought Kathy Griffin’s Picture Was Real

TMZ is reporting that Barron Trump, President Trump’s 11-year-old son is taking the picture of Kathy Griffin holding a beheaded image of his father’s face.

Barron was apparently watching TV when the image came on, and he started to scream for his mother in panic because he thought it was his dad’s actually face.

President Trump blasted Griffin on Twitter, telling her she should be ashamed of herself.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump Jr, also tweeted that his children are having a hard time with the image.

Many celebrities, including Anderson Cooper and Chelsea Clinton have come out condemning the picture

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

For those asking, I said on air that I thought the beheading imagery by Griffin about the president was disgusting and inappropriate. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 30, 2017

TMZ is also reporting that the Secret Service is investigating the shoot, which is normal protocol if there is any mock violence against the president.