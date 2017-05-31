Catwoman Gets An Honest Trailer

May 31, 2017 6:45 AM By David Rancken
Wonder Woman hits theaters this Friday. So far, the reviews are pretty great. Some are even calling it one of the best superhero films of all time.

We turn to the other side of the coin…a film so bad that Halle Berry won Worst Actress at the Razzies. Not only that, but she showed up to collect her award. She thanked the Razzie voters for voting for this “piece of ****.”

Yes, you guessed it. The Screen Junkies are at it again, taking down Catwoman. They call it the “movie that set the bar for women-lead-superhero movies ridiculously, ridiculously low.”

Enjoy!

 

