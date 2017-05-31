Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Michael Nance Dead At 31

Former contestant of season 8’s Bachelorette, Michael Nance has died at the age of 31.

A representative for the Austin Police Department confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the outlet they received a call around 2 a.m. on Monday May 29, 2017. Nance was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A cause of death has not been given yet, but authorities are saying foul play is not involved.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday May 30, 2017 but it may take weeks to get results from toxicology reports. However, in his season 8 introduction video, Nance did reveal he struggled with an addiction to pain meds in the past.

