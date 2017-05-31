Ft. Worth’s Beach Street Closed Due To Water Main Break

Last night, a 54-inch water pipe in Ft. Worth near N. Beach Street and Highway 121 burst for no known reason, and by the lunch hour today, the crater around it continued growing, according to CBS 11. Crews are working to get to the 6-feet deep pipe to make repairs.

Meanwhile, a portion of N. Beach St., between State Highway 121 and Belknap St. is closed, both directions.

Ft. Worth Water Department spokesperson Mary Gugliuzza says hopefully workers can temporarily repair Beach Street’s north side lanes and open one lane in each direction, and some point today.

Water pressure at some area homes and businesses has been affected and fortunately no one is without water.