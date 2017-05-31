Japanese Novelty Chain Offers Food-Themed Bath Salts

May 31, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Bath Salts, Beer Bathsalts, Food Smelling Bath Salts, Pizza Bath Salts, Village Vanguard

Tired of smelling like lavender, the ocean, or fruit?

Mashable reports Japanese novelty chain Village Vanguard now offers food-themed bath salts that make you look and feel like you’re bathing with food or drink!

You can smell like Japanese gyoza potstickers, pizza, cilantro, edamame soybeans, even yakiniku grilled meat!

 

The cost is around $2.90 per package, and can be pre-ordered HERE.

Wonder of bathing in such would help a person needing to lose weight, curb their appetite? You often hear about persons who work in the restaurant and food industry being repulsed by the aroma of what they serve, so who knows:).

I predict lots of pranks will be pulled with this stuff… :).

 

