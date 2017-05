Your face is your boarding pass next month in Boston.

JetBlue is testing a facial-recognition system starting in June at Logan Airport. Yep, passengers will step before a camera and the image will be compared to their passport photo. A screen above will give the ‘all clear’ to board.

JetBlue to begin testing technology in Boston that will use facial-recognition software in lieu of a boarding pass. https://t.co/4W4x3etXjj pic.twitter.com/xKXUhumJFS — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2017

The airline is collaborating with a tech company, SITA, that specializes in streamlining air travel.

Delta is planning to test the technology later this summer.

Cool? Creepy? Both?