LeBron James’ L.A. Home Gate Spray Painted With “N’ Word

The front gate of the home of Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James’ L.A. home was found spray painted early this morning with the “N” word and TMZ reports the LAPD is investigating the hate crime.

Authorities are seeking security footage from neighbors that may have captured the perpetrator in the act.

LeBron purchased the home in 2015, is rarely there, and wasn’t at the time of the incident.

The graffiti is no longer visible and LeBron is currently preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which begins tomorrow.

Best wishes to the LAPD on catching the person/persons responsible and to LeBron on the game.

If someone spray-painted something similar on my house, they’d have to reference my Cherokee, Choctaw, Irish, and French ancestry, which would take a lot of space and paint… :).