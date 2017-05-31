Michael Jackson’s Baby’s Mama Debbie Rowe Causes House Fire

May 31, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Debbie Rowe, House Fires, Linseed Oil

Michael Jackson’s ex Debbie Rowe has been in Vermont at a friend’s home, recovering from breast cancer treatment, according to TMZ.

Last Thursday, Debbie was helping her friend refinish crown molding at the woman’s cottage near her main home. They were using linseed oil. Rowe took a long break, went to the main house, and began knitting.

The wind was blowing, and hid the sound of the cottage… going up in flames!

Linseed oil is highly flammable, the fumes created heat, and the cottage was burned to the ground!!

Fortunately no one was hurt. Debbie’s friend was insured and understanding.

Click HERE for the TMZ story with pics.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live