Michael Jackson’s Baby’s Mama Debbie Rowe Causes House Fire

Michael Jackson’s ex Debbie Rowe has been in Vermont at a friend’s home, recovering from breast cancer treatment, according to TMZ.

Last Thursday, Debbie was helping her friend refinish crown molding at the woman’s cottage near her main home. They were using linseed oil. Rowe took a long break, went to the main house, and began knitting.

The wind was blowing, and hid the sound of the cottage… going up in flames!

Linseed oil is highly flammable, the fumes created heat, and the cottage was burned to the ground!!

Fortunately no one was hurt. Debbie’s friend was insured and understanding.

