It happened on Memorial Day.

Several times at several different places in the city, a man in the back of a pickup truck, playing a trumpet. An impromptu serenade, featuring a solo performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Witnesses say they were occupied with their day, doing other things – when suddenly the music started. No one knew who he was or where he came from, but there he was.

And though the mystery man remains anonymous, a whole bunch of people would have a word for him: thank you.