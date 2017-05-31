Olivia Newton John Postpones Tour Dates Due To Cancer

May 31, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Cancer, Concert Dates, olivia newton-john, postponed, Radiation, Tour

Let’s just say what we’re all thinking, cancer sucks!

Sadly, cancer strikes again for Olivia Newton John, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992. While she’s been kicking it’s butt for the last twenty-five years, apparently it’s trying to make a comeback. This time the cancer has metastasized in her lower back.

Due to the recent news, Olivia Newton-John is postponing her tour, the June dates anyway. In addition to natural therapies, she will also do a few rounds of photon radiation.

Seriously, cancer sucks! Our thoughts and prayers are with Olivia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live