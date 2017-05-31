Olivia Newton John Postpones Tour Dates Due To Cancer

Let’s just say what we’re all thinking, cancer sucks!

Sadly, cancer strikes again for Olivia Newton John, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992. While she’s been kicking it’s butt for the last twenty-five years, apparently it’s trying to make a comeback. This time the cancer has metastasized in her lower back.

Due to the recent news, Olivia Newton-John is postponing her tour, the June dates anyway. In addition to natural therapies, she will also do a few rounds of photon radiation.

Seriously, cancer sucks! Our thoughts and prayers are with Olivia.