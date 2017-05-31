Rebekah Reviews: Wonder Woman

Believe it or not, but I lost sleep over Wonder Woman. Why? Because everyone around me seemed to LOVE it and I didn’t. All night long, I tossed and turned while wondering “What am I missing?”

Let me just say, I am a huge Wonder Woman fan. My dad introduced me the the Lynda Carter TV show when I was 4. I used to run around in my underwear and red boots. I even wore a coat hanger around my wait where I kept my “golden” lasso.

#wonderwoman Please be good! Please be good! Please be good! A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on May 30, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

To say I had high expectations for this film would be an understatement. I stayed away from all the reviews because I didn’t want to over-hype it. I went in with an open mind. Even 20 minutes before the screening started, I started getting excited. The movie of my childhood dreams was finally here! A female superhero for little girls to look up too.

Squashed. For me anyway. I didn’t hate it, but I didn’t love it either. A solid meh at best. And I really don’t know why I didn’t love it like apparently everyone else in the world. It was slow in a lot of places…a little too wordy for an action film. It’s really CGI heavy. Obviously it has to be since she’s fighting a god, but they weren’t the best special effects I’ve ever seen. Most of Wonder Woman’s fight scenes kept getting interrupted by slow motion flips or bullets. Don’t get me wrong, there are some good moments and decent action scenes, but overall it’s just an ok movie.

And don’t get me started on the origin story. Yes, it was relatively short in comparison to other DC movies…there’s a terrible child actor that ruined it for me. Not to mention the in and out accents of every Amazon woman except for Antiope, played by Robin Wright.

Perhaps the worst part for me…I wasn’t feeling the relationship between Wonder Woman and Steven Trevor. The chemistry between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine was just off, in my opinion. Gadot needed more facial expressions and Chris Pine started off slow in the role, but finished strong.

All in all, it was just ok. I’m not saying I could make a better movie because I can’t. I’m just really bummed I didn’t like it. I will tell you it’s one of the better DC movies…I will equate it to the first half of Suicide Squad.

As always, if you want to see Wonder Woman…go see it! Don’t listen to me. What do I know? I’m actually concerned that I might be becoming a “real” film critic. Gross!

So my official ranking of Wonder Woman is 2.5 out of 5 stars. And I’m sorry to Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and everyone else involved with Wonder Woman. I really wanted to like it and I’m sad I didn’t. maybe if I see it again it will change my mind???

And where the heck was my cameo of Lynda Carter?