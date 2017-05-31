Secret Service Investigating Kathy Griffin’s Grotesque Trump Photo

May 31, 2017 5:34 AM By Rebekah Black
Comedian Kathy Griffin has finally gone too far.

On Tuesday, a picture of Griffin holding President Trump’s bloody head in her hands went viral. No matter how you feel about Donald Trump, we can all agree this is not an appropriate picture. The secret service agrees and has launched a full investigation into the picture.

Warning…the photo you are about to see is pretty graphic.

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Trump Photo: ‘I Went Too Far’

The secret service takes all threats (art or otherwise) seriously. More than likely they will sit down and interview Kathy Griffin and the photographer, Tyler Shields.

Believe it or not, Griffin has apologized. She said…

“I’m so sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.”

She also posted this video on Twitter…

She has also taken down the photo and even asked the photographer to do the same. Do you think people will forgive her?

