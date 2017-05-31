Single Wealthy Guys Vacationing In The Hamptons Having Vasectomies To Avoid Being Trapped

More and more wealthy guys who vacation in the Hamptons are getting vasectomies to avoid being trapped by women who say they are on birth control, but allow themselves to get pregnant in order to reap the financial rewards, according to the New York Post.

Some of these guys who are into major bed-hopping, feel they have been lied to by women who claim to be taking precautions to avoid pregnancy… and don’t.

Scott, a male model who claims to be in his 30s and earning around $500k per year, owns a Sag Harbor waterfront house and recently said, “I had a vasectomy a few months ago. Having a house in the Hamptons and being fairly well-off, I’ve encountered some problems — women try to get pregnant.”

Scott claims to bed up to 10 women per summer in the Hamptons and says approx. 20% have sought to trap him.

Click HERE to read more of the story!