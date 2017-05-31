Texans Can’t Spell The Word Maintenance

In honor of Spelling Bee week, Google Trends has come out with a list of America’s Most Misspelled Words!

Google Trends gathered all their information from “How to spell ______” searches for 2017 in each state to create the list. Topping the list for Texas, the word matinence manitainance maintenence maintainence maintenance. Thankfully, we are the only state that can’t spell maintenance. Missouri can’t either!

America's most misspelled words – it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

We have a few honorable mentions too. For example New Hampshire hasn’t mastered the word diarrhea (And why are they writing about so much diarrhea?). California can’t handle the word beautiful. And poor Wisconsin…they can’t even spell their own state.