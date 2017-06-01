“Covfefe”: Won’t Be Found in Merriam-Webster Anytime Soon

What the “covfefe”?

Peter Soloowski, editor or Merriam-Mebster told TMZ he believes Donald Trump’s tweet that contained the supposed word “covfefe”. was just a typo, and their website has been swamped with searches for the word. Despite the huge number of people searching for it’s meaning, Solowowski says don’t expect to find it anytime soon in Merriam-Webster.

TMZ White House sources stand by Sean Spicer’s comment on “covfefe” being deliberate and it’s meaning is only known by a select group.

Wonder who that group consists of? Trump and Spicer? LOL!

Maybe “covfefe” truly is a flower Trump experienced in Italy. Better than his middle finger:).