WalletHub is out with its list of the 150 best cities and towns for staycations. Where does Dallas rank?

75th. Twenty-two spots below Amarillo. Below Amarillo?

Austin is ranked highest among Texas cities, coming in at 16th. Houston ranks 33rd – but Fort Worth and Arlington come in near the bottom. Yes, Arlington – home of Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, Jerry World, Globe Life Park, and the Bowling Hall of Fame.

In case you were wondering, the survey says the best staycation is…Orlando.