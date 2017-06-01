Giant Water Main Bursts In Ukraine

Ever wonder what it looks like when a water main ruptures? A really, really big water main?

People in northeast Tarrant County have been dealing with a situation like that off Beach Street this week, after a 54-inch main ruptured – causing big water problems from Richland Hills to Saginaw.

And now, thanks to a similar situation in Europe, we have an idea of just what happens when a big water main fails. Closed-circuit cameras caught it all in Ukraine, and it looks a lot like Mt. St. Helens going off.

That’s going to take a while to clean up.