Houston Couple Discovers Someone Hacked Their Baby Monitor

As a parent this is one of the scariest things out there.

A Houston Couple discovered that they weren’t the only ones looking at their daughter as she slept, someone else had hacked into their baby monitor and was sending messages to the toddler.

Marc Gilbert said he heard strange voices coming from his daughter’s room, and when he went to check, he discovered a voice coming to the monitor telling her to “wake up” and saying expletive things. His daughter was born deaf so she did not hear what the hacker was telling her.