New Yorkers Throw A Graduation Ceremony For Graduate Stuck On The Subway

It’s official, our faith in humanity has been restored.

Let’s go back in time for a second. Imagine you are back in high school or even college. You are all set to graduate. You’ve got the robe, the tassel, and the hat. You’re family has probably come from all over just to see you walk across that stage and get your diploma. You are ready to go. The last thing you want to happen at this point is to miss your own graduation.

That’s exactly what happened to Jerich Marco Alcantara. He was headed to graduation when his subway train came to a screeching halt. An emergency break failure led to a two hour delay and Alcantara missed his graduation.

However, the good people of New York in this particular train car came together and threw him a graduation ceremony he will never forget. Cue Green Day’s “Time of Your Life” and get ready to shake hands as your cellphone is handed to you in place of your diploma.

Notice everyone had their phone out and filming. It’s even like his family was there!

And just for fun…this was actually an episode of Full House!