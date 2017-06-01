Reporters Laugh After Sean Spicer Insists #Covfefe Is A Real Word

Ok, ok, we all know #covfefe isn’t a real word right? It’s pretty obvious it was a simple typo, probably an autocorrect situation. However, Sean Spicer is standing by the idea that it is a real word with real meaning.

The Press Secretary fielded questions on Wednesday, one of which came from a reporter who wondered if anyone in the White House was concerned that the covfefe tweet had stayed up for such a long period of time. The short answer is no. But you know how Spicey can get…he just keeps talking.

Rather than say “No” and move on, Spicer goes on to say,

“I think the President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

At this point, Spicer tries to quickly move on, but if you listen closely, you can hear laughter and gasps. In fact, at the very end you can hear one female reporter say “Oh my God” in disbelief.

Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? Just admit it was a mistake and let’s all move on in life.