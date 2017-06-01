Snake Coughs Up Another LIVE Snake, Then Slithers Away

Say a prayer and go to confession because this is the work of the devil! And apparently the devil lives in Texas!

Did you know that some snakes are cannibals? We didn’t either!

Christopher and Nina Reynolds who were near Newton, Texas stumbled upon the unthinkable. The couple was taking pictures when Nina told her husband to start shooting video, one of which involves a giant black snake. No wait, that’s two snakes!

OMG! Apparently, when a snake feels threatened while eating, it will regurgitate the food in order to get away quickly. And that’s exactly what happened here. The shocker though is that the other snake was still alive!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Now if you are wondering how the other snake lived to tell his snake family about the ordeal…well, regurgitation means the food hasn’t hit digestion yet. You can read all about HERE!