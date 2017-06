Frosé all dayyyy 🍧🍷✨ .. Make it: Blend bottle of rosé + 2.5 cups of frozen strawberries + 1 cup ice + 1-2 tsp of salt + 1-2 tbsp of honey 🍯💯

A post shared by Katya Ann (@fitfoodiekat) on Jul 31, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT