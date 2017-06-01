The Eagles Officially Add Deacon Frey and Vince Gill For Their Classic West and Classic East Festivals

Los Angeles Times reports Glenn Frey’s 24-year-old son Deacon and Country star Vince Gill will join The Eagles for their Classic West and Classic East festivals.

Don Henley said, “I think of the guild system, which in both Eastern and Western cultures is a centuries-old tradition of the father passing down the trade to his son, and to me, that makes perfect moral and ethical sense. The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it — with both of these guys. I think he’d go, ‘That’s the perfect way to do this.'” After seeing Deacon play some of Glenn’s songs at his memorial service, Henley was convinced he should play with them.

Vince Gill said, “In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle. But in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal. I turned 60 recently, and to get to be a part of this amazing legacy of songs, that’s the greatest part of all this for me.”

The Classic West and Classic East festivals are July 15th and 16th at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium and July 29 and 30 at New York’s Citi Field.