Vince Gill to Join Eagles for Classic East and West Shows

By Abby Hassler

“In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle,” Vince Gill joked in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The Eagles have called on the country singer and a family member to help them carry on their legacy for their Classic West and East shows following the passing of band co-founder Glenn Frey.

Deacon Frey, Frey’s oldest song, and Gill will share the vocals on the songs Frey traditionally sang with the band.

“Bringing Deacon in was my idea,” Don Henley said. “I think of the guild system, which in both Eastern and Western cultures is a centuries-old tradition of the father passing down the trade to his son, and to me, that makes perfect moral and ethical sense. The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it—with both of these guys. I think he’d go, ‘That’s the perfect way to do this.'”

The Eagles will play Classic West and East alongside Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and Journey.

The Classic West will take place July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, while the Classic East will be held July 29-30 at Citi Field in New York City.

Single-day tickets will be available beginning June 5 at 10:00 a.m. for $99. A limited amount of 2-day tickets will sell for $150.