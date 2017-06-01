We Have A Name For The Memorial Day Trumpeter

We didn’t get a chance to spend much time on it yesterday, but it’s worth going back to the story of the people who stepped up to save a Dallas police officer this week.

It’s what can happen when people pull together.

And Fort Worth’s mystery trumpet player has come forward!

After being spotted at several locations around Fort Worth on Memorial Day, the guy who was playing the National Anthem on his trumpet turns out to be Estanislao Rodriguez – who came to the US in 1977 and built a life for himself. “Tany”, as his friends and family call him, has been playing trumpet for 55 years – and decided to serenade the city after playing for a family gathering. Honoring the troops is more than just a matter of patriotism, though – since Rodriguez is also the dad…of a United States Marine.