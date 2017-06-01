Would You Confess To A Robot Priest?

June 1, 2017 8:46 AM By Rebekah Black

Confession isn’t easy. Baring your soul to someone that you will see every single Sunday has to be intimidating.

So what if you could confess to a robot?

Meet Bless-U2. It’s a robot priest that speaks five different languages. Not only does it offer up a blessing, but it also features beams of light coming it’s hands. As of right now, this is just part of an exhibition to mark the anniversary of the start of the Reformation. The goal is to get people thinking. Stephan Krebs of the Protestant church in Hesse and Nassau said…

“We wanted people to consider if it is possible to be blessed by a machine, or if a human being is needed.”

Seriously, how cool would it be to get a robot blessing or go to a robot confession? That is until it gets hacked and everyone knows your secrets!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live