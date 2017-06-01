Would You Confess To A Robot Priest?

Confession isn’t easy. Baring your soul to someone that you will see every single Sunday has to be intimidating.

So what if you could confess to a robot?

Meet Bless-U2. It’s a robot priest that speaks five different languages. Not only does it offer up a blessing, but it also features beams of light coming it’s hands. As of right now, this is just part of an exhibition to mark the anniversary of the start of the Reformation. The goal is to get people thinking. Stephan Krebs of the Protestant church in Hesse and Nassau said…

“We wanted people to consider if it is possible to be blessed by a machine, or if a human being is needed.”

Seriously, how cool would it be to get a robot blessing or go to a robot confession? That is until it gets hacked and everyone knows your secrets!