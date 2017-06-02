Big Brother Makes A Potty Training Trophy Out Of Legos For His Little Brother

June 2, 2017 7:38 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Big Brother, Legos, Potty Training, Toilet, Trophy

Potty training has to be one of the most trying times for a parent. It takes time, it takes patience, and a whole lot of bribes!

Of course every parents is different. Some use toys, others use candy as a reward for using the potty. We’ve even seen potty parties! But have you ever thought about a trophy when the potty training is over?

One big brother did! His 2-year-old brother is learning to use the potty. In an effort to encourage him to make it through, he made a potty training trophy out of Legos! Not only that, but it’s pretty impressive. It’s an actual toilet complete with a stream of tinkle! Ha!

So the 2 year old is potty training and this is what the 10 year old comes up with. "It’s a trophy for when he is all trained." from funny

So stinkin’ creative! You know there’s no Lego template for that! And what kid wouldn’t want to win that for potty training?

