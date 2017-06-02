Big Brother Makes A Potty Training Trophy Out Of Legos For His Little Brother

Potty training has to be one of the most trying times for a parent. It takes time, it takes patience, and a whole lot of bribes!

Of course every parents is different. Some use toys, others use candy as a reward for using the potty. We’ve even seen potty parties! But have you ever thought about a trophy when the potty training is over?

One big brother did! His 2-year-old brother is learning to use the potty. In an effort to encourage him to make it through, he made a potty training trophy out of Legos! Not only that, but it’s pretty impressive. It’s an actual toilet complete with a stream of tinkle! Ha!

So stinkin’ creative! You know there’s no Lego template for that! And what kid wouldn’t want to win that for potty training?