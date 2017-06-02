Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 2-4

Here are “9+ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW.”
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 7:05pm – Globe Like Park
- Fair Park Sparks at Fair Park – per there website, “Mark your calendars and join us for FAIR PARK SPARKS for FREE! There will be food, children’s activities, a free showing of Disney’s ‘Moana’ the movie on the WRR lawn, live musical performances, Old Mill Inn Friday Jazz Night on the patio featuring Zandaga 813 Jazz from 5:13 – 8:13PM, plus an amazing fireworks show! The fun begins at 4:00 PM for this free family event.
Friday & Saturday
- Ft. Worth Symphony Orchestra 2017 Concerts In The Garden – at Ft. Worth Botanic Garden, with Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Friday night) and Ft. Worth native J.T. Hodges (Saturday night) making his debut with Country-Rock. Both shows at 8:15.
Friday – Sunday
- Legacy West Grand Opening at Legacy West – according to their website, “Legacy West, the largest new mixed-use destination in North Texas, invites the public to attend its grand opening celebration during the June 2-4, 2017, weekend. The celebration will feature live entertainment from top national and local musical acts as well as food and drink tastings, special store discounts and a “sneak peek” first look inside Legacy Hall, the 55,000 square foot food hall.
The concert line-up will include the Jordan Kahn Music Company performing Friday, June 2 starting at 7:30pm, followed by Emerald City Band on Saturday, June 3 at 2pm and Party on the Moon Band at 7:30pm. On Sunday, June 4, Taylor Pace Band will take the main stage at 2pm.
Many Legacy West restaurants will offer food and drink tastings throughout the weekend including Bistro 31, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Fogo de Chao, Haywire, Mesero, Shake Shack, Starbucks Reserve, Taverna, True Food Kitchen, and Toulouse. Legacy Hall, a 55,000 square foot food hall, will offer tours to the public for the first time and will also have several of its food stall operators on site sampling their menu items. Sprinkles will serve an exclusive Legacy West Chocolate Caramel cupcake and True Food Kitchen will offer a special cocktail called the Plano Paloma, only available June 2-4.
Legacy West retailers including Bonobos, Coach, Fabletics, Filson, Johnny Was, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear, Suitsupply, Tesla, Tommy Bahama, TUMI, and West Elm will host special in-store events, parties and exclusive discounts and promotions. Also participating, The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel and Visit Plano.
Grand Opening Weekend event times will be Friday, June 2, 5pm-9:30pm, Saturday, June 3, 12pm-9:30pm and Sunday, June 4, 12pm-5pm.
- Circus 1903 at Music Hall at Fair Park – their website notes, “CIRCUS 1903 – THE GOLDEN AGE OF CIRCUS is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals May 23-June 4, 2017 at Music Hall at Fair Park. The producers of the world’s biggest magic show, The Illusionists, have teamed up with the award winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn of the century circus spectacular.Sensational puppetry puts Elephants back in the ring as never seen before along with a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, high wire and much more! Discover the golden age of circus this summer as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus sets to captivate audiences of all ages.
Friday – Sept 1st
- Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lake Grapevine
Cost: Free
Saturday
- Uptown Family Fest at West Village – parents, children and those who still find like a kid, this is day of family fun with free activities, including a balloon artist, face painting, stilt walkers, and live music, just to name a few features. 10am-1pm
- Crawfish Festival at Desoto Civic Center – according to their Facebook page, “Come and enjoy tons of delicious spicy crawfish, great food, live music, vendors and games. This will be a fun relaxed community event.”
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 6:15pm – Globe Like Park
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 2:05pm – Globe Like Park
