Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 2-4

The concert line-up will include the Jordan Kahn Music Company performing Friday, June 2 starting at 7:30pm, followed by Emerald City Band on Saturday, June 3 at 2pm and Party on the Moon Band at 7:30pm. On Sunday, June 4, Taylor Pace Band will take the main stage at 2pm.

Many Legacy West restaurants will offer food and drink tastings throughout the weekend including Bistro 31, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Fogo de Chao, Haywire, Mesero, Shake Shack, Starbucks Reserve, Taverna, True Food Kitchen, and Toulouse. Legacy Hall, a 55,000 square foot food hall, will offer tours to the public for the first time and will also have several of its food stall operators on site sampling their menu items. Sprinkles will serve an exclusive Legacy West Chocolate Caramel cupcake and True Food Kitchen will offer a special cocktail called the Plano Paloma, only available June 2-4.

Legacy West retailers including Bonobos, Coach, Fabletics, Filson, Johnny Was, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear, Suitsupply, Tesla, Tommy Bahama, TUMI, and West Elm will host special in-store events, parties and exclusive discounts and promotions. Also participating, The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel and Visit Plano.

Grand Opening Weekend event times will be Friday, June 2, 5pm-9:30pm, Saturday, June 3, 12pm-9:30pm and Sunday, June 4, 12pm-5pm.