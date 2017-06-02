Brandy “Moesha” Norwood Found Unconscious Aboard Delta Flight

“Brandy“ (Brandy Norwood), 90s music star and star of UPN’s Moesha, was found unconsciousness early today aboard a Delta flight from LAX to JFK, according to TMZ.

Brandy lost consciousness before the plane departed and passengers and flight attendants came to her assistance.

Delta contacted the L.A. City Fire Dept. and paramedics quickly arrived, removing her from the plane.

Brandy was treated, regained full consciousness, and taken to a hospital.

TMZ reports Brandy’s recent exhaustive work schedule took it’s toll and she will be resting for awhile.

Story developing …