Couple Catches Record-Breaking Bass at a Texas Lake Using a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget

A couple in Ennis, TX received more than they expected when they caught a record-breaking bass last month at Texas lake, Lake Bardwell. Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend couldn’t believe it. The best part? They caught it by using a McDonald’s chicken McNugget as their bait. Who would’ve thought!

The idea was actually McNellis’ girlfriend’s idea. She suggested using a chicken nugget they bought from McDonald’s as bait. To their surprise, their catch ended up being a 2-and-a-half-foot long bass that weighed more than 10 pounds.

The Highview Marina declared it as the biggest fish caught at the lake, posting a photo of it on Facebook. McNellis told reporters he might just try another menu item next time. Fries?